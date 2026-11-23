The US and Qatar on Monday signed a critical minerals framework to align national strategies on diversifying and strengthening supply chains, the countries said in a joint statement.

Undersecretary of State Jacob Helberg said the agreement builds on Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to secure supply chains related to AI, semiconductors and rare earth elements.

"This framework builds on that foundation to secure supply chains from mining to refining to manufacturing,” Mr Helberg wrote on social media.

The framework was signed during the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in which the two countries reaffirmed their strategic partnership.

“Both sides emphasised their shared interest in promoting global energy abundance and resilience, including through the Golden Pass LNG project,” the joint statement read.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister at the State Department, where they discussed security and economic priorities.

Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have been boosting efforts to invest across the critical minerals supply chain, with investments from Doha focusing on mining companies.

The Qatar Investment Authority in 2024 invested $180 million in Dublin-based TechMet, a critical minerals investment company that has also received backing from the US International Development Finance Corporation. The funds were expected to be used to boost production of lithium, nickel, cobalt, rare earths and other critical minerals, the QIA said.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund last year also invested $500 million in Canadian mining company Ivanhoe Mines in a private placement, giving the QIA a 4 per cent equity stake. Ivanhoe mines said it intends to use the funds to push for growth opportunities related to exploration, development and mining of critical minerals.

More recently, London-based rare earth developer Pensana welcomed a Qatar-backed $165 million Cascade investment to support a mine in Angola.

Washington has been deepening its relationships with Gulf partners as President Donald Trump seeks to counter China's grip on the critical minerals supply chain.

The US and UAE, which is also a Pax Silica signatory, signed an agreement in February on securing supply chains in the mining and processing of critical minerals and rare earths. The US International Development Finance Corporation and UAE sovereign wealth fund ADQ last year launched the $1.8 billion Orion Critical Mineral Consortium.

The US signed a memorandum of understanding on critical minerals with Saudi Arabia during Mr Trump's visit to the kingdom last year. The Pentagon, through its partnership with MP Materials, entered into a strategic joint venture with Saudi mining company Maaden last year to develop a rare earth refinery in the kingdom.