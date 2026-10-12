Why Trump’s Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire may offer oil markets little relief

The US decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel risks undermining Western unity against Moscow and raises questions over Washington's relationship with Kyiv and future European support for Ukraine.

Russia's diesel exports plunged from 706,000 barrels per day in January to almost nothing in September, according to Kpler, while proposed additional supplies would offset only a fraction of the global shortfall.

Oil and diesel prices fell following the announcement, but analysts expect limited relief as damaged Russian refineries constrain any recovery in fuel exports.

President Donald Trump's announcement of a Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire has raised doubts over its credibility after Russian strikes continued within hours and Moscow failed to confirm an agreement.

US President Donald Trump's declaration of an "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine has raised questions over its validity, after Moscow offered no confirmation about the truce and Russian strikes hit Ukrainian power plants within hours of the announcement.

The move sent oil and diesel prices into decline early on Monday, but analysts cautioned that even a sustained halt to attacks on energy infrastructure would offer limited relief to global fuel markets, with much of Russia's refining capacity offline after months of Ukrainian drone strikes.

Brent fell 1.3 per cent to $103.35 a barrel in early trading, while West Texas Intermediate declined 1.4 per cent to $90.55 a barrel. ICE gas oil futures, a benchmark for diesel, dropped about 3 per cent.

The oil benchmarks pared losses by midday, with Brent trading 1.10 per cent higher at $105.87 a barrel by 1.55pm UAE time, while WTI was up 1.13 per cent at $92.89 a barrel.

“Effective immediately, there is an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv supported a ceasefire but was awaiting details from Washington. A similar announcement by Mr Trump in September failed to produce a lasting halt to strikes.

“Only time will tell how durable it proves to be,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at Swiss bank UBS. “We have seen similar commitments in the past that ultimately failed to hold.”

Diesel squeeze

The announcement follows a US Treasury decision on October 9 to temporarily ease sanctions on Russian diesel transactions until April 7, 2027, after Mr Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to release additional fuel into global markets.

But the volumes are modest relative to the scale of the disruption. The proposed 300,000 tonnes for the rest of this month equates to about 100,000 barrels a day, Mr Staunovo said.

That “would only partially offset the decline in seaborne diesel exports, which in September were around 1.3 million barrels per day below the levels seen at the start of the year”, he said.

Francesco Sassi, assistant professor of energy geopolitics at the University of Oslo, said Washington's decision to suspend sanctions on Russian diesel for six months marked a significant shift in energy geopolitics that threatened to undermine western unity against Moscow.

He described the move as the clearest failure yet of efforts to isolate Russia through energy sanctions. “What remains unsaid regarding the guarantees that Russia had from the US for supplying diesel is far more important than the few details we know so far about the energy ceasefire,” Mr Sassi said.

Ukraine's response would also be a test of its relationship with Washington, potentially increasing pressure on the European Union to sustain support for Kyiv without US backing, he added.

Russia's capacity to deliver the additional fuel is also in doubt.

Its diesel exports fell from about 706,000 bpd in January to 47,000 bpd in August and almost nothing last month, according to Kpler data, as Ukrainian drone attacks damaged refineries and curtailed fuel production.

Total Russian oil exports declined to about 6.8 million bpd in September from 8 million bpd in May. Shipments to India, Russia's biggest buyer, have more than halved since June to 1.2 million bpd, the data showed.

The drop highlights the difficulty of restoring Russian fuel supplies without first repairing damaged infrastructure, a process that could take months even if attacks cease.

S&P Global Commodity Insights said the announcement could weigh on diesel refining margins but only if Russian exports increase. “We see the immediate market impact as limited,” analysts James Bambino and Richard Joswick said.

Additional Russian shipments would cover only about 10 per cent of the global shortfall in diesel exports, assuming they represent new supply rather than cargoes diverted from existing buyers, S&P Global said.

About half of Russia's refining capacity is offline and repairs could take months, limiting the scope for a rapid recovery.

Any additional cargoes are likely to remain in the Atlantic Basin, potentially reaching the US East Coast or Brazil and freeing up US Gulf Coast supplies for Europe.

That could put downwards pressure on diesel margins in north-west Europe and the US but only “as long as a ceasefire holds”, the analysts said.

Middle East risks persist

Even if Russian fuel exports recover, the broader oil market remains exposed to disruption in the Middle East, where the Iran war has restricted supplies and forced major changes to established shipping routes.

Crude has largely remained above $100 a barrel in recent weeks as attacks on infrastructure and shipping continue to threaten supplies from the Gulf.

Goldman Sachs raised its December Brent forecast to $90 a barrel from $85, saying Gulf supply disruption was likely to ease more slowly than previously expected. The bank estimates geopolitical tension is adding slightly more than $20 a barrel to prices and does not assume a quick resolution to the US-Iran conflict.

“Potential renewed escalation still poses significant net upside risk,” the bank's analysts said.