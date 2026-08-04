Adnoc and SLB to use AI to cut workload across 120 rigs

Adnoc has used artificial intelligence technology to manage drilling operations across its fleet of more than 120 rigs, in partnership with oilfield services company SLB, a move that is expected to cut workload by up to 40 per cent.

The AI-enabled Real-Time Operations Centre platform helps engineers to monitor, analyse and manage drilling operations across Adnoc's onshore and offshore assets in less time than it would take normally.

The platform reduces engineering effort by 30 to 40 per cent, helping engineers to support two to three times more rigs while maintaining effective oversight. It also turns large volumes of drilling data into "clear and actionable information" in a short span of time.

It can also identify potential issues before they escalate, helping to reduce incident response times and to avoid rig downtime that can last up to two days.

“The Real-Time Operations Centre creates value across Adnoc’s drilling operations every minute by embedding AI into the heart of our drilling operations, helping our teams make faster, smarter decisions at scale,” said Musabbeh Al Kaabi, chief executive of upstream at Adnoc. “Built securely here in the UAE, it is further proof that Adnoc is moving from AI ambition to real-world impact as we become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company.”

The company has been using AI across its operations as it aims to boost production to five million barrels per day by 2027. In June, Adnoc Drilling said it had activated its newest AI-powered rig three months ahead of schedule, enabling the company to accelerate its operations.

The AD-300 machinery, part of a $1.54 billion programme awarded by Adnoc Offshore in 2024 and 2025 that comprises six such rigs, is aimed at boosting output capacity and automation.

Last year, Adnoc signed deals with US start-up Gecko Robotics to explore using robotics and AI across the oil company's operations to boost efficiency. The agreements cover a the introduction of technology for Adnoc Gas, joint training programmes with the Adnoc Technical Academy and the establishment of robotics and AI-powered analytics across Adnoc's assets to reduce downtime and support data-driven maintenance.