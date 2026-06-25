Adnoc Drilling activates AI-powered rig three months ahead of schedule

Adnoc Drilling has activated its newest artificial intelligence-powered walking island rig three months ahead of schedule, enabling it to accelerate its operations.

The new AD-300 machinery, part of a $1.54 billion programme awarded by Adnoc Offshore in 2024 and 2025 comprising six such rigs, is aimed at boosting output capacity and automation, the biggest drilling company by rig count in the Middle East said on Thursday.

A walking rig does not need disassembly, is self-propelled and can move short distances without hydraulic systems or other moving equipment such as lorries, enabling it to drill several wells from one location. It helps cut operational costs and efforts.

The 50-metre-tall AD-300 combines advanced automation, digital systems and hybrid power capability, with the option to connect to the grid, enabling more efficient and lower-emission operations. It has systems such as automated pipe handling and AI-enabled monitoring, helping minimise personnel exposure in complex operating environments.

The first AD-300 demonstrates Adnoc's position in reinforcing the UAE's leadership in advanced energy solutions, said Abdulla Al Messabi, chief executive of Adnoc Drilling.

“The delivery of AD-300 marks a step-change in how we execute large-scale, technology-enabled energy development,” he said.

“By integrating automation, artificial intelligence and robotics at scale, we are enhancing safety, improving efficiency and delivering more consistent, predictable performance.”

The UAE has been a leader in energy and has continued to expand its reach across the globe.

Adnoc Drilling has been continually expanding its geographical footprint. The company's rig fleet stood at 170 at the end of the first quarter, including 140 rigs in Abu Dhabi.

Last year, it signed a joint venture agreement with global oilfield services company SLB for its land drilling rigs business in Kuwait and Oman.

Adnoc Drilling also teamed up with Alpha Dhabi Holding to launch Enersol, a technology-focused venture that plans to invest $1.5 billion in technology-driven companies in the oilfield services sector.

In May, the company also said it was buying an 80 per cent stake in Oman’s MB Petroleum Services, ahead of its mid-year schedule.

Adnoc Drilling's acquired business includes 22 drilling and workover rigs, production service units, and operations across the four Gulf states, in a deal valued at $204 million.

“At a time when the world needs reliable energy at scale, the UAE stands ready to supply global customers,” said Tayba Al Hashmi, chief executive of Adnoc Offshore, said on Thursday.

“AD-300 and our next-generation island rigs are accelerating our growth, expanding Adnoc's production capacity and delivering long-term value for our stakeholders and the nation.”

Last month, Adnoc Drilling reported its strongest first-quarter performance on record as the UAE's departure from Opec and a boost in domestic production drive fresh demand across both onshore and offshore drilling.

The company reported $344.8 million in net profit attributable to shareholders for the January to March period, as revenue grew by nearly 5 per cent annually to more than $1.2 billion.