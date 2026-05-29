Oil prices head for second weekly drop as fragile Iran truce wavers

Oil prices fell on Friday and headed for a second straight weekly decline, as a shaky US-Iran ceasefire and signs of weakening Asian demand outweighed a midweek bounce.

Brent crude futures fell 1.4 per cent to $92.40 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped 1.81 per cent to $87.29, as of 10.51am UAE time. Both benchmarks are down sharply for the week and the month, with Brent dropping more than 12 per cent over 30 days, as traders wager that Washington and Tehran will eventually agree a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global supplies flowed before the war.

The truce between the US and Iran is fragile, with both sides accusing the other of breaching it. Negotiators are said to have circulated a draft agreement to extend the ceasefire and gradually reopen the strait, but it remains unsigned. The proposed 60-day deal would guarantee free passage through the waterway, with Tehran clearing mines within 30 days. But Washington has ruled out near-term sanctions relief and insists Iran will not have control of the strait.

US forces launched strikes on Iranian sites near Hormuz this week, hitting a launch site and downing drones, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired warning shots at passing vessels and claimed a strike on a US airbase. The risk premium spread beyond the Gulf after tankers were hit by drones off Turkey's Black Sea coast.

Of the 53 container vessels caught inside the Gulf when Iran shut the strait, only nine have managed to exit, leaving crews and cargo in indefinite commercial limbo, Kpler says.

On the supply side, Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter pre-war, is poised to cut its official selling prices for most grades to Asia in July, a Reuters survey showed, as softer Dubai quotes and slim refining margins erode its pricing power. The cut would underline a deeper retreat by Asian buyers. Chinese imports of Saudi crude are set to drop to about 600,000 bpd by the end of June, from about 1.6 million bpd in February, with refinery runs at the lowest since August 2022.

Washington has kept up the diplomatic pressure on Iran over the crisis in the strait. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said sanctions have been imposed on Iran's so-called Strait Authority, calling it "a joke" and warning corporate or state entities against paying tolls or disguising them as aid payments. The move came as part of the Treasury's Economic Fury campaign, with Mr Bessent saying the Iranian economy and currency were "in freefall".