Adnoc Gas operations continuing safely after debris falls near facilities

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Operations across Adnoc Gas assets are continuing safely, with no injuries reported after debris fell near its facilities amid Iran's attacks on the UAE and other Gulf states, the Abu Dhabi company said on Monday.

There has also been no effect on core processing operations, Adnoc Gas said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded. It did not, however, disclose when the incident took place.

Adnoc Gas also made "temporary operational adjustments" to the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and export traded liquids in response to the disruption to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The company is actively collaborating with customers and partners on a transaction-by-transaction basis to fulfil commitments wherever possible,” the company said. Its focus is on ensuring the safety of staff, contractors, partners and operations, it added.

Iran launched attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East after war broke out with Israel and the US on February 28. Oil prices surged owing to supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway, through which about 20 per cent of global oil supply is exported, remains closed to most ships.

Energy sites across the region, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bahrain and Qatar, have been attacked by Tehran, with missile strikes on Qatar knocking out about 17 per cent of its LNG export capacity. The country's Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the world’s largest LNG export plant, suffered “extensive damage" in an Iranian ballistic missile attack, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

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In the UAE, operations were suspended at the Shah gas plant in Abu Dhabi after a drone attack last week. The site delivers about 20 per cent of the UAE's gas supply and 5 per cent of the world's granulated sulphur. The country's Habshan gas plant and Bab field were also the targets of Iranian attacks.

Adnoc Gas, a unit of global energy company Adnoc, reported a 3 per cent annual increase in 2025 net profit to reach a record $5.2 billion, as its domestic gas business helped the company navigate the volatility in the global hydrocarbons market.

The company plans to increase its overall capacity by 30 per cent before the end of this decade. “Our balance sheet strength and capital discipline support the resilience of the company," it said on Monday.