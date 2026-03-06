Why maritime security matters now more than ever

The Strait of Hormuz has not been formally closed, yet the current security environment in the Gulf has materially altered how it functions in practice.

Heightened military activity, reported attacks on commercial vessels, rising insurance premiums and the reassessment of transit routes by major shipping operators have created a climate in which navigation decisions are being shaped as much by perceived threat as by commercial necessity.

The global economy depends upon the uninterrupted movement of maritime trade. When instability intensifies in one of these corridors, the effects are transmitted rapidly through energy pricing, freight markets and investor confidence. The present situation in the Gulf reflects precisely this dynamic, as regional tensions and maritime security incidents increasingly influence commercial calculations.

The Red Sea and the Bab Al Mandeb Strait carry similar strategic weight. They form a vital conduit linking Europe and Asia, supporting the steady flow of trade between major manufacturing hubs and consumer markets. The Arabian Sea, meanwhile, acts as a broader operational theatre in which naval forces, commercial fleets and regional actors intersect. Together, these waters represent a complex and increasingly contested maritime environment.

Evolving threat landscape

The threat landscape across these regions is evolving. State actors continue to project influence through naval posturing and geopolitical signalling. At the same time, non-state groups exploit asymmetry to disrupt high-value targets with limited resources. Drone strikes, missile threats, vessel boarding and sabotage are no longer hypothetical scenarios but operational realities. The line between conventional security risk and hybrid disruption has become increasingly blurred.

Data reflects this trend. The ICC International Maritime Bureau reported an increase in global maritime incidents in 2025, classifying most as low-level but disruptive. According to its Annual Piracy and Armed Robbery report, 137 incidents against ships were recorded in 2025 compared to 116 in 2024 and 120 in 2023. Of these, 121 vessels were boarded, four were hijacked, two were fired upon, and 10 attempted attacks were documented. While not all of these occurred in Middle Eastern waters, the broader pattern is unmistakable. Maritime security risks are rising in frequency and complexity.

Shared security

Addressing these challenges requires a co-ordinated and layered response. Naval presence remains a foundational element of deterrence. Multinational task forces operating in the Gulf and the Red Sea have demonstrated the value of collective security frameworks. Persistent patrols, convoy co-ordination and shared rules of engagement reduce the likelihood of opportunistic attacks and signal unified resolve. Yet naval deployments alone cannot eliminate risk. They must be integrated into a broader architecture of maritime awareness.

Play US submarine sinks Iranian warship in Indian Ocean Play 00:20

Intelligence sharing is critical in this regard. Real-time information exchange between governments, shipping operators and private security providers can transform isolated data points into actionable insight. Early warning systems, vessel tracking technologies and predictive analytics offer meaningful advantages when fused into a common operating picture. Technology has advanced significantly in recent years, but its impact depends on interoperability and trust between stakeholders.

The private sector also has a central role to play. Shipping companies, energy producers and logistics firms must continue investing in risk mitigation measures that go beyond compliance. This includes enhanced crew training, on-board defensive protocols and dynamic route planning informed by threat intelligence. Public-private partnerships are essential in bridging the gap between sovereign security mandates and commercial operational realities.

No room for complacency

There is also a strategic imperative to strengthen resilience. Diversification of routes, redundancy in supply chains and contingency planning for chokepoint disruptions can reduce systemic vulnerability. No maritime corridor can be rendered completely risk-free. However, preparedness can prevent localised incidents from cascading into global crises.

What is needed now is not alarmism but foresight. The maritime domain has always been shaped by competition and complexity. What distinguishes the current moment is the convergence of geopolitical tension, technological disruption and economic interdependence. Shipping lanes that once operated largely in the background of global affairs have become visible indicators of broader instability.

Securing these waterways demands sustained collaboration across governments, industry leaders and regional partners, supported by closer integration between naval strategy and commercial resilience planning. Technological innovation must be embedded within a co-ordinated security architecture, ensuring that intelligence sharing, surveillance systems and early warning capabilities operate as part of a unified framework rather than in isolation. Above all, maritime security must be recognised not as a narrow defence concern, but as a strategic enabler of global economic continuity.

The Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea are far more than transit corridors. They are strategic arteries that sustain the movement of energy, goods and capital across continents, reinforcing market stability and investor confidence. Protecting them is therefore not a reactive measure triggered by crisis, but a continuous strategic imperative essential to maintaining the uninterrupted flow of trade that underpins modern economic life.

As risks grow in sophistication and frequency, our response must evolve accordingly. By strengthening intelligence integration, enhancing public private co-ordination and embedding practical risk mitigation across maritime operations, the industry can move beyond reactive crisis management towards proactive and sustainable security stewardship. The scale of global dependence on these routes leaves little room for complacency, and safeguarding them will require foresight, discipline and sustained commitment from all stakeholders involved

Christopher Long is head of intelligence and compliance at Neptune P2P Group