Adnoc’s listed companies post combined $9.7bn in net profit

Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc Group's 2025 financial results included record-breaking numbers across its listed portfolio, the energy group reported on Sunday.

Its six listed companies generated revenue of $51.8 billion, according to the post shared by Emirates News Agency (Wam). It reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of $16.7 billion and net profit of $9.7 billion for the full year, while declaring and proposing dividends totalling $7.2 billion, subject to shareholder approval.

The performance reflects resilient demand across energy, logistics and downstream sectors, alongside disciplined capital management, it said.

Adnoc Distribution delivered record earnings on the back of higher fuel volumes and continued growth in non-fuel retail. Ebitda rose more than 11 per cent to $1.17bn, while net profit increased 15 per cent to $761m. The company expanded its network to more than 1,000 service stations and significantly scaled up electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the UAE, supporting the country’s electrification ambitions.

Adnoc Drilling reported a sharp rise in activity across conventional and unconventional operations, lifting revenue by 22 per cent to almost $4.9 billion. Net profit climbed 11 per cent to $1.45 billion, reflecting stronger utilisation and technology-enabled efficiencies. The company confirmed total dividends of $1 billion for the year under its progressive payout policy.

Meanwhile, Adnoc Gas posted record net income of $5.2 billion, despite lower oil prices. Strong domestic gas demand, improved commercial terms and higher volumes helped drive earnings, allowing the company to maintain its growing dividend commitment.

Adnoc Logistics & Services also delivered a standout year, with revenue surging 41 per cent to $5.02 billion following the acquisition of a majority stake in shipping firm Navig8. The deal expanded its global footprint and strengthened its integrated logistics platform.

In the downstream sector, Borouge achieved net profit of $1.1 billion, supported by record polymer sales volumes and industry-leading margins, even as market conditions softened. Fertiglobe, the Group’s fertiliser arm, benefited from robust market dynamics and operational improvements, with revenue jumping 41 per cent and adjusted net profit rising 87 per cent.