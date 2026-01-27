UAE is trusted energy supplier to India amid surging growth, says Dr Sultan Al Jaber

The UAE will remain a "trusted and dependable" crude supplier for India, as the world's most populous country and third-largest energy consumer focuses on rapid economic growth, a forum heard on Tuesday.

“Progress and growth at this scale and pace requires a special kind of partnership,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, said during India Energy Week 2026 in Goa.

“Partnership that is strategic, long-term, agile and flexible. Steadfast, dependable, principled and consistent. Partnership that is based on trust and will endure through thick and thin. This is precisely what defines the UAE–India relationship," he added.

India, a key driver of global crude demand, is currently Adnoc’s number one market for liquified natural gas, while the UAE company is also India’s largest liquefied petroleum gas supplier.

"As India consumes more crude to fuel its refineries, Adnoc is proud to be a trusted, dependable supplier. As India aims to double natural gas in its energy mix, we have made this nation our number one market for LNG," Dr Al Jaber said.

"As millions of Indian households turn to cleaner cooking fuels, we are already India’s largest supplier of LPG. We will continue to supply feedstocks and chemicals for India’s petrochemical and industrial needs."

The UAE is also supporting India’s clean energy ambitions through Alterra, its climate investment vehicle, he added, with investments totalling 11 gigawatts across wind, solar and battery storage.

Oil demand above 100 million bpd to 2040

India is a major energy consumer: Over the next 15 years, its air travel is expected to grow by 150 per cent, the country’s urban population will approach one billion people and data center capacity will surge ten-fold.

India combines the key drivers of energy growth, namely the rise of emerging markets, the exponential growth of artificial intelligence (AI), and the transformation of energy systems, Dr Al Jaber said.

Globally, oil demand will remain above 100 million barrels per day through 2040, with demand for both LNG and electricity to grow by at least 50 per cent, he added.

Electricity demand will be driven not only by AI and data centers but increasingly by cooling, he noted.

The number of air-conditioners globally are projected to more than triple to 5.6 billion by 2050-- that is the equivalent of 10 AC units sold every second for the next thirty years.

“Demand at this scale and pace requires investment in all forms of energy,” Dr. Al Jaber said. “The biggest risk is not over supply, it is underinvestment.”

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed last week held high-level talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi under a working visit, as the two countries struck deals aimed at bolstering ties in energy, defence and space.

A ten-year sales and purchase agreement - valued at between $2.5 billion to $3 billion - was made between Adnoc Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) as part of the visit.

The UAE and India in 2022 signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa), which resulted in bilateral non-oil trade between the two nations hitting $50.5 billion in the first 12 months from its signing.

“In an age of walls, our message is simple: build doors and the world will walk through them. I invite all our partners, from India and around the world, to walk with us through those doors and into the future together," Dr Al Jaber said.