AD Ports signs agreements with Nimex to develop UAE's first private LNG and LPG terminal hubs

AD Ports Group signed an agreement with Nimex Terminals on Tuesday valued at more than AED30 billion ($8 billion USD) to establish the UAE's first private-sector liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas terminal hubs, the company said.

The company said the two long-term agreements will establish Khalifa Port as a leading trade hub for low-carbon energy and petrochemical logistics. It said the LNG and LPG hubs will expand the port's capabilities to meet growing demand for international energy and support the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy.

“These agreements represent a transformative milestone for Khalifa Port and the UAE’s energy sector,” Capt Mohamed Al Shamsi, managing director and group chief executive, AD Ports Group, said in a statement.

“Through our partnership with Nimex Terminals, we will equip Khalifa Port, one of the world’s fastest growing ports, with lower-impact fuel infrastructure that advances our commitment to a more sustainable future for the global ports and shipping industries.”

Under the agreements, AD Ports will invest up to AED 1.3 billion ($354 million USD) to develop the infrastructure, while Nimex Terminals will invest up to AED2.6 billion ($700 million USD) in advanced LNG and LPB storage tanks and other superstructure construction.

The deal is based on the projected 50-year multiple revenue streams from the LNG and LPG terminal hubs.

AD Ports said the facilities will be developed in phases of a five-year period.

The LNG and LPG facilities are expected to benefit from Khalifa Port's maritime infrastructure and its proximity to the Khalifa Economic Zones, which is AD Port's system of economic cities and free zones. Khalifa Port is ranked 39th in the Lloyd's List Top 100 ports for 2025.

“Nimex Terminals is proud to partner with AD Ports Group, one of the world’s leading enablers of trade, logistics, and industry, to advance the clean energy transition through our joint investment at Khalifa Port,” said Azmat Mahmood, Nimex Terminals executive chairman.

“The LNG and LPG infrastructure investments we have agreed upon, will further enhance the attractiveness of one of the world’s fastest growing container ports, and reaffirm our commitment towards driving sustainable economic growth through the adoption of advanced, low-emission fuel technologies.”

The two terminals will serve as hubs for import, export and trans-shipment operations, and primarily serve growing demand from Asian markets, the companies said.