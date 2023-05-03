AD Ports Group to expand Khalifa Port to include drydock services

AD Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones, plans to further expand Khalifa Port to include drydock services as it seeks to meet growing demand from regional and international operators.

With the expansion, Khalifa Port will boost its range of port and marine logistics services, from container and cargo handling to vessel repairs and maintenance, as it seeks to attract new clients, Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Wednesday.

“The addition of drydock services is a strategic move aimed at driving growth and enhancing the company's competitive position in the market,” said Capt Mohamed Al Shamisi, managing director and chief executive of AD Ports Group.

“AD Ports Group’s extensive experience in the port and marine logistics industry … make it well-positioned to succeed in this new venture.”

The move will also enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for global trade, he added.

The latest move comes after Khalifa Port's previous Dh4 billion ($1 billion) expansion was inaugurated by President Sheikh Mohamed in December.

That included the development of the port’s South Quay, Khalifa Port Logistics and Abu Dhabi terminals.

Khalifa Port has grown to 8.63 square kilometres from 2.43 square kilometres, while its quay wall has been extended to 12.5km from 2.3km.

It now provides 21 berths and offers bespoke services for key strategic industries, with an estimated value of Dh20.4 billion.

The expansion scheme is set to make a major contribution to AD Port Group’s goal of increasing handling capacity at Khalifa Port to 15 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per year by 2030, and general cargo handling capacity to 25 million tonnes.

President Sheikh Mohamed said Khalifa Port's new South Quay is an important addition to the country's port infrastructure.

Opened in December 2012, Khalifa Port was developed from a stretch of reclaimed land 4km out to sea.

It now serves more than 25 container shipping lines with direct links to more than 70 international destinations.

In November, AD Ports Group also partnered with China Harbour Engineering Company for the development of buildings and topside infrastructure for the coming CMA Terminals Khalifa Port.

Announced in September 2021, the new terminal is expected to be operational in the first half of 2025.

It will be managed by a joint venture, owned 70 per cent by CMA Terminals, a subsidiary of CMA CGM — a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions — and 30 per cent by AD Ports Group.

The agreement with CHEC includes the development of the first net-zero carbon administration building to be constructed for the joint venture.

It will also see the development of 28 offices and utilities across the terminal, more than one million square metres of yard paving, reefer stacks, STS cranes and access roads.

Once completed, CMA Terminals Khalifa Port will have an initial capacity of 1.8 million TEUs.

It will be fully integrated with Etihad Rail and will enhance Khalifa Port’s connectivity and position as a key gateway for the region.