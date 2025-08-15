Oil prices edge lower before Trump-Putin summit in Alaska

Oil prices fell on Friday ahead of a meeting between the leaders of the US and Russia to end the war in Ukraine that has shaken oil markets for more than three years with supply concerns.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was down by 0.60 per cent at 12.06pm UAE time to $66.44 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate – the gauge that tracks US crude – was trading 0.66 per cent lower at $63.54 a barrel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump made comments praising each other before the meeting, raising hopes of an end to the war, that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and disrupted global financial and commodity markets.

Mr Putin on Thursday said the US was making “sincere efforts” to end the war, while Mr Trump said that he believed Russian President was ready to negotiate.

“I believe now, he's convinced that he's going to make a deal. He's going to make a deal. I think he's going to, and we're going to find out,” Mr Trump said in an interview on Fox News Radio on Thursday.

Mr Putin in televised comments, meanwhile, said that the US was “making, in my opinion, quite energetic and sincere efforts to stop the hostilities, stop the crisis and reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved in this conflict”.

Oil markets were heavily affected after war broke out between Russia and Ukraine more than three years ago.

Oil prices surged to $140 a barrel in March 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions by the US and the UK on the import of crude from Moscow.

However, prices fell in the subsequent months, amid a number of factors impacting markets, including concerns of a global economic slowdown, high inflation and a China slowdown.

A ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia after the talks in Alaska could have a bearish effect on oil markets as more Russian oil could flow into global markets if sanctions are eased on Moscow. However, if the two countries do not agree on a deal, it will support oil prices by limiting Russian supply.

“The upcoming meeting looks more likely to sour than succeed, with oil flows potentially caught in the crossfire,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“US crude recently breached the $65 support and is consolidating in a medium-term bearish zone, where ample supply and cloudy demand argue for further downside – though a softer dollar is cushioning the slide.”

Supply forecast for 2025

The International Energy Agency this week raised its forecast for oil supply growth this year following a decision by the Opec producer group to hike production and lowered its demand forecast due to lacklustre demand across the major economies.

The IEA expects world oil supply to rise by about 370,000 barrels a day to 2.5 million barrels a day in 2025 and by 620,000 bpd to 1.9 million bpd in 2026, after the eight Opec members this month decided to raise production by another 547,000 bpd in September, fully unwinding the 2.2 million bpd cuts agreed to in November 2023.

World oil demand will rise by 680,000 bpd this year, down from 700,000 bpd previously forecast, the Paris-based agency said.

“The latest data show lacklustre demand across the major economies and, with consumer confidence still depressed, a sharp rebound appears remote,” the Paris-based agency said.

Consumption in emerging and developing economies has been weaker than expected, with China, Brazil, Egypt and India all revised down compared with last month’s IEA report.

