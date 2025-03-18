Dalian Petrochemical refinery in Liaoning province. China is the world’s largest crude importer. Reuters
Oil prices climb and gold hits record as Middle East tensions flare

Global stocks gaining amid positive economic data from the US and stimulus talks in China

John Benny

March 18, 2025