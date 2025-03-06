China, locked in a retaliatory tariff dispute with the US since last month, set its GDP growth target for this year at about 5 per cent. EPA
China, locked in a retaliatory tariff dispute with the US since last month, set its GDP growth target for this year at about 5 per cent. EPA

Business

Energy

Oil prices and stocks gain as US tariff exemption eases trade war fears

Tariffs, rising supply and higher US crude stocks have weighed on oil futures this week

John Benny

March 06, 2025