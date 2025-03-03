The First Quantum Minerals Cobre mine in Donoso, Colon province, Panama. Copper, a key metal for basic urban development, is needed in vast quantities but increasingly hard to find. Bloomberg
The First Quantum Minerals Cobre mine in Donoso, Colon province, Panama. Copper, a key metal for basic urban development, is needed in vast quantities but increasingly hard to find. Bloomberg

Business

Energy

Why dependence on solely one source for copper output is concerning

Robin M. Mills is chief executive of Qamar Energy, and author of The Myth of the Oil Crisis

March 03, 2025