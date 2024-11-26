Despite geopolitical upheavals, Brent has fallen by 19 per cent from $91 a barrel in April. Analysts attribute the lack of market reaction to weakening Chinese demand and abundant spare capacity.
Business

Energy

Is geopolitics becoming a sideline player in oil price fluctuations?

This is one of the most geopolitically turbulent periods in decades, but oil prices have shown little reaction

John Benny

November 26, 2024

Energy This Week

