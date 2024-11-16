From left: Abdulla Zayed, Masdar’s director of business and project development, Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs in the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Sungat Yessimkhanov, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy and Gulzhan Nalibayeva, general director of the Financial Settlement Centre for Renewable Energy Sources Support, after the signing of the power purchase agreement at Cop29 in Baku. Photo: Masdar
UAE’s Masdar signs power purchase agreement for wind farm in Kazakhstan

Project will provide power to 300,000 homes and eliminate two million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year

Deepthi Nair
November 16, 2024

