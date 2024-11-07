Adnoc L&S currently delivers energy products to more than 100 customers in about 50 countries. Photo: Adnoc L&S
Business

Energy

Adnoc L&S has signed $4.4bn in contracts to build 23 supertankers this year

Abu Dhabi energy major Adnoc also awarded more than $196m in contracts to 11 companies to boost domestic manufacturing

Alkesh Sharma
November 07, 2024

