Fertiglobe is the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined. Photo: Fertiglobe
Fertiglobe is the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined. Photo: Fertiglobe

Business

Energy

Adnoc deal will pave way for more long-term ammonia contracts for Fertiglobe, CEO says

Adnoc will transfer its stakes in all current and future low-carbon ammonia projects, including two in Abu Dhabi, to Fertiglobe

John Benny

October 18, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week