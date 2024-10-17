The Gulf region has hosted several large IPOs in the past few years, with its capital markets benefiting from high energy prices and business-friendly regulations. Photo: Syed Basheer Ahmed
OQ's Exploration and Production subsidiary raises $2 billion in Oman’s largest IPO

The company’s shares are expected to start trading on the Muscat Stock Exchange on October 28

John Benny

October 17, 2024

