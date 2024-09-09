Oman energy company OQ plans to list E&P subsidiary on Muscat exchange

Oman’s state-run energy company OQ plans to offer 25 per cent of its shares in its subsidiary, OQ Exploration and Production, in an initial public offering on the Muscat Stock Exchange as part of efforts to diversify the country’s economy.

The subscription period will begin this month, pending approval from Oman's Financial Services Authority. The listing is expected to happen in October this year, OQEP said on Monday.

The listing will allow investors to buy shares in Oman’s “largest pure-play oil and gas exploration and production company”, it added.

“The intention to float [OQEP] reflects our commitment to unlocking new opportunities for growth, both for the company and for the Sultanate of Oman,” said Ashraf Al Mamari, group chief executive of OQ.

“Together with our ultimate shareholders at the Oman Investment Authority, we continue to broaden the reach of OQ companies, offering an attractive and robust investment case to the global market.”

OQ will retain at least a 75 per cent ownership stake in the company after the offering.

HSBC Bank Middle East, Oman Investment Bank, Natixis and Sohar International Bank have been appointed as joint global co-ordinators of the offering.

OQEP plans to pay a dividend of about 57.7 million Omani riyals ($150 million) for the third quarter of this year in December, and another 57.7 million riyals for the fourth quarter in March next year.

Over the next two financial years – 2025 and 2026 – the company expects to pay quarterly dividends.

This will consist of an annual base dividend of about 230.7 million riyals and a performance-linked dividend amounting to 90 per cent of the free cash flow, OQEP said.

OQEP’s portfolio comprises 14 upstream oil and gas exploration and production assets in Oman and includes both onshore and offshore operations as well as assets under service contracts.

The company reported an adjusted revenue of 1.09 billion riyals last year, compared with 1.27 billion riyals in 2022. OQEP’s adjusted profit fell marginally to about 611 million riyals last year.

OQEP’s revenue for the first six months of this year was about 428 million riyals, down 23 per cent from the same period of last year.

More to follow …

