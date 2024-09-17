Ras Al Khaimah Municipality completes its pilot solar carport project. The UAE is launching a solar panel initiative in the Northern Emirates to boost renewable energy and reduce electricity bills. Photo: RAK Municipality
Business

Energy

UAE's new solar initiative for Northern Emirates could bring down home electricity bills

Consumers will get lower energy bills for adding power to the renewable energy grid, Etihad Water and Electricity says

John Benny

September 17, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

