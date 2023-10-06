Oil prices headed for biggest weekly loss since March amid demand concerns

Oil prices were slightly higher on Friday but were headed for their biggest weekly loss since March amid demand concerns.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.29 per cent higher at $84.31 a barrel at 7.57am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.32 per cent at $82.57 a barrel.

On Thursday, Brent settled 2.03 per cent lower at $84.07 a barrel. WTI closed down 2.27 per cent at $82.31.

“Brent crude has fallen over $10 since the end of last month as surging global bond yields have crippled the global growth outlook,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“Energy stocks have gone from Wall Street's best trade to it is time to abandon ship. US gasoline demand destruction is intensifying and – given how overbought the energy market was in September – momentum oil selling has been fierce,” he said.

American crude stocks, an indicator of fuel demand, fell by 2.2 million barrels in the week that ended on September 29, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

However, total petroleum stocks increased by 6.5 million barrels in the same period, the data showed.

Meanwhile, growing worries among bond investors regarding the US government's spending and its growing budget deficit have led to a significant sell-off, causing Treasury prices to drop to their lowest in 17 years this week.

“After a blistering [third quarter], oil’s sharp reversal in recent trading days reinforces the notion that the rally may have run its course,” said Ehsan Khoman, head of commodities, ESG and emerging markets research for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at MUFG.

“There is likely reluctance among participants to push too much higher right now, with the market clearly in overbought territory.

“There is also possible nervousness that Opec+ and, specifically, Saudi Arabia could start to ease cuts earlier than scheduled if prices move much higher.”

The oil producers' group stuck to its current oil output cuts on Wednesday, with Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirming supply reductions of 1.3 million barrels to the end of the year.

Investors are also concerned that the US Federal Reserve may not be done raising interest rates.

Recently, Fed chairman Jerome Powell warned markets that the central bank would be prepared to raise rates if data warranted it, even though the central bank appears to be near or at the end of its rate increase cycle.

He has also said rates would be held at a restrictive level until the Fed is convinced that inflation is moving down sustainably.

MUFG expects Brent to average $94 a barrel in the fourth quarter of this year and $87 a barrel next year.

“We continue to believe that the recent price rally is running out of steam, with the large leg-up already [having] materialised, and look for Brent to subside back into the mid-80s range for the remainder of the year,” Mr Khoman said.