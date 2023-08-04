Adnoc Drilling records 11% rise in second-quarter profit on higher revenue

Adnoc Drilling, the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size, has reported an annual 11 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit, as addition of new land rigs into the fleet boosted revenue.

Net profit for the three months to the end of June rose to $228 million, the company said in a filing on Friday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue during the reporting period rose by more than 8 per cent to $724 million, driven by new rigs entering the fleet, strong cost performance and oilfield services expansion, Adnoc Drilling said.

More to follow …