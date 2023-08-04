Adnoc Drilling records 11% rise in second-quarter profit on higher revenue

Revenue during the reporting period rose by more than 8 per cent to $724 million

Adnoc Drilling rig at Upper Zakum. Photo: Adnoc
Shweta Jain author image
Shweta Jain
Aug 04, 2023
Adnoc Drilling, the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size, has reported an annual 11 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit, as addition of new land rigs into the fleet boosted revenue.

Net profit for the three months to the end of June rose to $228 million, the company said in a filing on Friday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue during the reporting period rose by more than 8 per cent to $724 million, driven by new rigs entering the fleet, strong cost performance and oilfield services expansion, Adnoc Drilling said.

More to follow …

Updated: August 04, 2023, 5:24 AM
