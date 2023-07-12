Elon Musk and Tesla set out to disrupt UK energy market

Billionaire disrupter Elon Musk is planning to shake up the UK energy market with a new electricity supplier, a new job advertisement reveals.

Tesla Electric wants to hire a head of operations – potentially the first of many jobs at the new supplier – as it creates a “retail electricity product”.

A LinkedIn advert for the job reveals some of the reasons for bringing Elon Musk and the Tesla brand to the British energy market.

The ideal candidate will have a “passion for sustainable energy and a healthy scepticism of the status quo in electricity markets”.

Tesla’s mission, it says, is to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy. Tesla Electric supplies electricity in the US to households that own other Tesla products.

In the UK, it is possible that Tesla Electric could work in a similar way with owners of the Tesla Powerwall, according to media reports.

Read more Protests sink hydrogen village trial in UK

The successful candidate for the British job, based in London or Manchester, will have a “proven track record in a leading position within a (preferably start-up) energy retailer in the UK” and “experience in building/growing a retail energy organisation”.

They will lead the “ongoing route to market activities, resulting in obtaining an electricity supply licence in the UK and accreditation to all associated relevant industry codes”.

They will also “scope and manage … processes to prepare for commercial launch of a retail electricity product in the UK”.

Tesla Electric’s advert read: “We believe strongly that simplifying and improving the customer experience around retail electricity and virtual power plants is necessary to drive significant adoption amongst consumers.

“Delivering a seamless, simple customer experience will ensure that small scale residential flexibility can be fully utilised to support the transition of the entire electricity grid to 100 per cent renewables.

“In this role you will have operational responsibility for our retail electricity activities in the UK.

“This includes responsibility for managing our market entry, and building out the team, systems and processes needed to start operations.”

The US household supply deals began in 2022 when Tesla drivers were offered electricity and introductory free charging.

Tesla has published what it calls a master plan to eliminate fossil fuels from the world economy by relying on electrification and smart power storage technologies.

Industry regulator Ofgem granted Tesla a licence in 2020.