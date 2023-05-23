Opec+ must be vigilant and proactive to maintain oil market stability, Saudi minister says

The group has nothing to do with current crude volatility, Prince Abdulaziz says

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's energy minister, speaks during a panel session at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha. Bloomberg
John Benny
May 23, 2023
Powered by automated translation

The Opec+ group of 23 oil-producing countries will be vigilant and proactive to ensure oil market stability, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister has said.

“We are dealing with such volatile situations [and] almost all of them have been generated and created [by situations] that we have nothing do with,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.

Iraq, Opec's second largest producer, is committed to Opec+ supply cuts, the country's Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghani said during the same session.

“We are committed to reducing the oil supplies without affecting the world economy. Iraq, despite the economic problems that we have been through, have been committed to abide by the outcomes and the results of Opec meetings,” said Mr Ghani.

More to follow …

Updated: May 23, 2023, 8:37 AM
EnergyOil and gasOpecInternational Energy Agency

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Energy This Week

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

editor's picks
More from the national