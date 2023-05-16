Masdar and Airbus to collaborate on sustainable aviation fuel

Abu Dhabi’s clean energy company Masdar and European plane maker Airbus have signed an initial pact to support the growth of the global sustainable aviation market amid green transition efforts.

The two companies will collaborate on the development of sustainable aviation fuels, green hydrogen and direct air capture technology, Masdar said on Tuesday.

“This MoU with Airbus further amplifies Masdar’s commitment to accelerating the reduction of global carbon emissions and pioneering worldwide efforts towards decarbonisation,” said Masdar chief executive Mohamed Al Ramahi.

“We look forward to working closely with Airbus to support the development of the global sustainable aviation fuel market and to exploring the adoption of creative low-carbon solutions in support of net zero.”

The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, chairman of Masdar and Cop28 President-designate, and Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury.

The use of sustainable aviation fuel based on green hydrogen and direct air capture is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 95 per cent when compared with conventional jet fuel.

The size of the global sustainable aviation fuel market will exceed $14 billion by 2032, according to Precedence Research.

