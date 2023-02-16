Oil prices rebound on improving crude demand outlook

Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after falling for two straight days as prospects of higher demand offset a large increase in US crude stocks.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.54 per cent higher at $85.84 a barrel at 9.15am UAE time.

West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.71 per cent at $79.15 a barrel.

On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency raised its 2023 global oil demand estimates on China’s reopening.

Global oil demand will rise by 2 million barrels per day to 101.9 million bpd this year, up from the IEA's forecast of 1.9 million bpd last month, it said.

China, which reopened its borders last month after adhering to a strict zero-Covid policy for about three years, will make up 900,000 bpd of the increase, the agency said.

The IEA, which expects Russian crude output to “contract” this year, said the country’s oil exports rose by 300,000 bpd in January from a month earlier.

Russia plans to slash its output by 500,000 bpd, or about 5 per cent of its production, in March in response to a price cap on exports of its refined products.

Meanwhile, US crude stocks jumped by 16.3 million barrels to 471.4 million barrels in the week that ended on February 10, their highest level since June 2021, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The headline build was “well above” average analysts’ estimates of a 1.38 million increase, Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said.

The large build was mainly due to an upwards “adjustment” of 1.97 million bpd to last week’s crude supplies, which can be seen as a “balancing item”, the EIA said in its weekly report.

The American Petroleum Institute earlier reported a 10.51-million-barrel increase in US crude stockpiles, “so some traders were somewhat expecting a big build”, Mr Moya said.

On Tuesday, Opec raised its 2023 oil demand forecast by 100,000 bpd on expectations of an economic rebound in China.

The group expects global oil demand to grow by 2.3 million bpd this year, which is higher than its previous estimate of 2.2 million bpd growth for 2023.

However, high inflation, monetary tightening, sovereign debt levels and geopolitical tension could weigh on global oil demand prospects, Opec said.