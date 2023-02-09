Adnoc Distribution's full-year net profit surges 22% on higher revenue

Adnoc Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, said its 2022 net profit surged 22 per cent as revenue rose on the back of strong growth in fuel sales.

Net profit for the year to the end of December rose to about Dh2.75 billion ($750 million) from 2021, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the reporting period jumped nearly 54 per cent to more than Dh32 billion, driven by higher fuel selling prices amid a rise in global crude prices.

“The company has demonstrated robust financial and operational performance throughout 2022,” said Bader Al Lamki, chief executive of Adnoc Distribution.

“We have sustained our growth trajectory while generating strong cash flow and maintaining a solid financial position.”

More to follow...