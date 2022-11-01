Saudi Aramco's third-quarter profit rises 39% to $42.4bn on higher oil prices

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil-producing company, said its third-quarter net profit surged 39 per cent, driven by higher crude prices and a positive long-term view for increased oil demand.

Net profit after zakat for the three-month period to the end of September rose to $42.4 billion, from $30.4bn a year ago, the state oil company said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing to Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares are traded.

The company paid a dividend of $18.8bn in the third quarter and plans to pay the same amount in the fourth quarter, it said.

Aramco expects demand for oil — whose prices were affected by economic uncertainty — to continue growing for the rest of the decade, which will address the world's need for “more affordable and reliable energy”, said Amin Nasser, president and chief executive of Aramco.

“Aramco’s strong earnings and record free cash flow in the third quarter reinforce our proven ability to generate significant value through our low cost, low-carbon intensity upstream production and strategically integrated upstream and downstream business,” he said.

More to follow …