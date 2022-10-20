Adnoc sets new world record for longest oil and gas well at Upper Zakum field

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) said on Thursday that a new world record for the ‘longest oil and gas well' had been set at its Upper Zakum oil field, the world's second-largest offshore field and key to the state-owned producer’s goal of boosting its crude production to 5 million barrels per day by 2030.

Stretching 50,000 feet, the well is about 800 feet longer than the previous record set in 2017 and “supports Adnoc’s efforts to expand production capacity of its lower carbon hydrocarbon resources to help meet the world’s growing demand for energy”, the company said in a statement.

Adnoc Drilling drilled the oil and gas well from Umm Al Anbar, one of Adnoc Offshore’s artificial islands.

This latest development is part of an extended reach well project designed by Adnoc Offshore, in collaboration with its Upper Zakum strategic international partners, which includes US oil major Exxon Mobil.

The extended reach wells will tap into an undeveloped part of the giant Upper Zakum reservoir with the potential to increase the field’s production capacity by 15,000 barrels of oil per day, without the need to expand or build any new infrastructure, said Adnoc.

“The delivery of this record-breaking well also demonstrates our commitment to lower operational costs, while enabling Adnoc to reach its oil and gas production capacity targets,” said Abdulrahman Al Seiari, chief executive at Adnoc Drilling.

The company plans to increase the field capacity of Upper Zakum to 1 million barrels per day by 2024 through a mega-expansion project valued at Dh110 billion ($30b).

“This historic milestone is a credit to the hard work and dedication of our staff who have collectively demonstrated how, as a responsible operator, we are successfully maximising the use of advanced extended reach, horizontal and directional drilling methods,” Mr Al Seiari said.

Adnoc Offshore perfected the artificial island concept, resulting in significant cost savings and environmental benefits compared to conventional approaches that traditionally require more offshore installations and infrastructure.

“Adnoc’s pioneering and innovative use of artificial islands, coupled with its world leading drilling expertise, is enabling us to drive growth, maximise value and minimise the environmental footprint of our operations,” said Ahmad Al Suwaidi, chief executive at Adnoc Offshore.