Oil prices set for weekly gain on potential output cut and weaker dollar

Oil prices rebounded on Friday after losing steam in the previous day’s session as expectations mount that the Opec+ super group of oil producers will announce further output cuts when they meet on October 5.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was up 0.84 per cent at $89.23 a barrel at 2.45pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was trading 0.46 per cent to $81.60 a barrel.

Oil prices, which have been under pressure due to a strong US dollar and a worsening global economic outlook, are on track to record their first weekly gain in nearly five weeks.

“A deteriorating crude demand outlook won’t allow oil to rally until energy traders are confident that Opec+ will slash output at the October 5 meeting,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said.

“The weakness with crude prices is somewhat limited as the dollar softens going into quarter-end … The rally in the dollar is far from over, but it could take a break over the next 24 hours.”

The US Dollar Index, a measure of the value of the greenback against a weighted basket of major currencies, has dropped 2.5 per cent over the last three days.

“Crude prices still seem like they are headed higher, but a de-risking moment on Wall Street could drag it back towards this week's lows,” Mr Moya said.

A potential cut needs to be substantial to change market sentiment, according to Edward Bell, senior director of market economics at Emirates NBD.

“Any cut would need to be meaningfully larger than the 100,000 bpd [barrels per day] agreed for October if it is to shift sentiment in the market,” Mr Bell said.

Most brokerages have said that Opec+ has to make oil cuts between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd to keep Brent above $90 a barrel.

“To address prevailing oil demand concerns, stop the negative price momentum and set a floor to prices, we think the group has to announce a production cut of at least 0.5 million bpd over the coming days,” UBS analysts Giovanni Staunovo and Wayne Gordon said in a research note earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian is still keeping oil production in the US Gulf of Mexico on the low side due to the disruptions caused by it.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday morning but was later upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane after making landfall in Savannah, Georgia and South Carolina.