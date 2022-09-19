Oil prices fluctuate amid easing of Covid curbs in China and recession concerns

Oil prices fluctuated on Monday as investors considered the improved demand outlook following the easing of Covid-19 curbs in the Chinese city of Chengdu, against recession fears hitting fuel demand — amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

Brent, the benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 1.23 per cent lower at $90.23 a barrel at 12.39pm UAE time. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 1.53 per cent at $83.81 a barrel.

Oil prices rose in the early trade as China, the world’s top importer of crude, began easing Covid-19-related movement restrictions in Chengdu. This is the capital of the south-western Sichuan province and has a population of more than 21 million.

Chengdu has been shuttered since September 1 amid a rise in the number of coronavirus infections. Authorities, however, started allowing people to move out of their homes for the first time on Monday. A mandatory Covid test requirement is in place once a week to control the spread of the pandemic. The world's second-largest economy is enforcing strict rules as part of its 'zero-Covid' strategy.

“Anxiety over economic growth is the main catalyst for oil markets at the moment and so long as there is a hawkish tone to central banks and China maintains its restrictive Covid policies, oil could be exposed to more downside,” said Emirates NBD economists Khatija Haque, Edward Bell and Daniel Richards.

Central banks in the US, UK and Europe are increasing interest rates to cool inflation. Earlier this month, the European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by 75 basis points to tame record inflation, while the US Federal Reserve is expected to increase rates further when it meets from September 20-21.

The Fed already raised interest rates by 75 basis points in its past two meetings to bring inflation down from a 40-year high.

"Oil prices have been dragged lower by the red-hot US dollar as well as growing demand-side fears," Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity, told The National.

"Markets are increasingly expecting a global recession amid another expected wave of rate hikes by central bankers this week."

The global economy is expected to slow down this year amid higher inflation, the continuing conflict in Ukraine, as well as pandemic-related restrictions in China.

In July, the International Monetary Fund lowered its growth forecast for the global economy to 3.2 per cent this year, from its previous projection of 3.6 per cent in April.

Brent rose close to $140 per barrel in March following Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. However, it fell in the subsequent months on growing recessions fears hitting fuel demand.

Meanwhile, the Opec+ group of oil producers agreed to cut its October output by 100,000 barrels per day on demand concerns after it raised production at the same level for September.

Last week, the International Energy Agency also cut its estimates for 2022 global oil demand growth amid China lockdowns and a continuing slowdown in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development area.

The Paris-based agency, in its latest report, estimated global oil demand growth at 2 million bpd. This was marginally down from its 2.1 million bpd projection in August.