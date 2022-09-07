Oil prices at lowest level since January as demand concerns grow

Oil prices continued their decline on Wednesday, hitting their lowest point since January as demand concerns grew after China, the world's biggest energy importer, imposed strict movement restrictions to contain a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was trading 1.67 per cent lower at $91.28 per barrel at 9.39am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 1.97 per cent, at $85.17 a barrel.

“Energy traders are going to be quick to fade any oil rally that emerges as the short-term crude demand outlook appears to be poised for another wave of China Covid-related lockdowns,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas region at Oanda.

“Fading the Opec+ production cut bounce wasn’t that hard to do, given a laundry list of global economic challenges.”

Read More Oil rebounds as market expects Opec+ cuts to counter dip in demand

Lockdowns and movement restrictions in China, the world’s second-largest economy, affect about 650 million people across dozens of cities.

Oil had rebounded briefly on Monday after a decision by Opec and its allies to cut production by 100,000 barrels per day for the month of October amid an anticipated global economic slowdown due to the pandemic and rising inflation in developed economies.

However, oil prices subsequently fell on Tuesday and in early morning trading on Wednesday as demand concerns due to China’s movement curbs and a growing energy crisis in Europe caused by its face-off with Russia over the Ukraine war.

The US dollar, in which oil prices are priced, also hit a record high on Wednesday, putting more pressure on the euro, sterling, the yen and yuan.

“A stronger dollar and China’s drag on demand, thanks to its restrictive Covid policies, are putting hard brakes on oil prices,” said Emirates NBD economists Khatija Haque, Edward Bell and Daniel Richards.

More to follow …