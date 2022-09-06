Oil prices ease following Opec+ output cuts and China demand concerns

The rally of oil prices eased on Tuesday following a modest output cut by Opec+ and its allies for the month of October and rising demand concerns owing to Covid-19 restrictions across China, the world’s biggest energy importer.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.77 per cent lower at $95 a barrel at 9.28am UAE time.

West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 2.01 per cent at $88.62 a barrel.

“The Opec+ cuts are modest and likely to be easily achievable given that many countries in the producers’ alliance are already failing to hit their output levels,” said Emirates NBD economists Khatija Haque, Edward Bell and Daniel Richards.

“But the main takeaway should be that Opec+ is prepared to intervene to keep oil prices from falling too much. Should a negative flow of data or news weigh on oil prices again, markets should expect to see more intervention to protect the downside in oil.”

The Opec+ group of oil producers agreed on Monday to cut its October output by 100,000 barrels per day, reverting to August production levels to support prices, with the slowing global economy posing demand headwinds and a potential Iran nuclear deal bringing more crude to the market.

Meanwhile, about 65 million people across dozens of cities in China face movement restrictions as the country battles its biggest Covid-19 outbreak since early 2020, when the pandemic began.

