UAE confirms oil spill off coast causing strong fuel smell

UAE authorities are working to tackle an oil spill from a supertanker in the Arabian Gulf.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed the incident early on Friday morning.

The spill is the cause of a strong smell that residents of Dubai and the northern emirates have reported in recent days, it said.

The ministry did not name the vessel, but international maritime agencies say the Gem No.2 was struck in a suspected Iranian drone attack on October 9-10. Twenty-two Indian sailors were rescued from the massive 330-metre vessel at the time.

The extent of the oil slick is unclear, but confirmation of the incident came amid growing concerns about the environmental impact of the Iran war on the Gulf and the Arabian Sea.

UAE residents have in recent days reported smelling an acrid and strong fuel smell in the air. The ministry said there was no health risk from the odour, but to stay away from any oil that washes ashore.

The ministry statement said: "The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirms the UAE’s technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected a tanker oil spill affecting Umm Al Quwain’s beaches. Odours noticed in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain pose no health risks to residents.

"Teams immediately began containment, cordoning, cleanup and remediation with local and federal authorities to limit environmental impacts. Precautionary coastal surveys, monitoring and assessments continue to gauge impacts and protect the marine environment.

"With relevant authorities, the Ministry has temporarily closed all Umm Al Quwain beaches and coastal areas until technical teams complete assessments and identify safety and marine protection measures.

"Fishermen and sea users are urged to follow authorities’ instructions and avoid fishing in affected areas."