Euro declines to below 99 cents to the US dollar

Th euro fell to below 99 cents against the US dollar in early trading on Monday, the steepest decline in two decades.

The single currency, which came into physical circulation in 2002, fell to $0.9889 against the greenback at 9.06am UAE time.

The euro has been trading below or near parity for the past two weeks. It has dropped more than 12 per cent against the dollar this year, dragged down by historically high inflation and low consumer confidence.

More to follow