Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan pay tribute after death of 'dedicated' Dubai Police leader

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has paid tribute after the death of Maj Gen Khalifa bin Dhaen Al Mheiri.

Sheikh Mohammed described Maj Gen Al Mheiri as “a loyal man” and praised his 50 years of service to the nation.

“One of the dedicated leaders of Dubai Police and one of the most faithful who devoted his career to the Al Maktoum family and the citizens over five decades of continuous service,” he wrote on X.

Sheikh Mohammed said that Dubai would always remember those who served the emirate with loyalty and dedication. He also offered prayers for Maj Gen Al Mheiri’s family and loved ones.

Born in Jumeirah when it was a modest settlement of palm-frond huts and tents, Maj Gen Al Mheiri joined the military at 14. He was among the first to join the Dubai Police.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also paid tribute to Maj Gen Al Mheiri.

“He was among the first young men to join the Dubai Police after its establishment, and over decades of police service, he held numerous duties and positions. His giving continued after his retirement, supporting a range of charitable, educational and community projects.”

Maj Gen Khalifa bin Dhaen Al Mheiri. Photo: Bin Dhaen Holdings Show caption: Maj Gen Khalifa bin Dhaen Al Mheiri. Photo: Bin Dhaen Holdin…

Beyond his law enforcement career, Maj Gen Al Mheiri made a significant impact across society.

He established Jumeira University to preserve and share his community's cultural heritage. The institution continues to empower future generations with knowledge, skills, and a strong sense of responsibility to the community and nation.

On Wednesday, Jumeira University also mourned the passing of its founder. The management extended condolences to Maj Gen Al Mheiri's family, loved ones, and the entire university community, remembering his service and generosity with deep appreciation.

He also founded the Bin Dhaen Group. Starting with retail ventures and a trading house established in 1990, the group has grown into a conglomerate spanning trading, industry, contracting, education, real estate and services.