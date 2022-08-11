Oil output halted at three Gulf of Mexico platforms, Shell says

Oil company Shell said it had halted production at three of its US Gulf of Mexico deepwater platforms after a leak in pipelines connecting the platforms.

Shell said its Mars, Ursa and Olympus platforms have been shut down.

The three are designed to produce up to 410,000 barrels of oil per day combined, data on the company's website show.

“Shell is co-ordinating with local authorities and mobilising personnel and equipment to assess the situation,” the company said in a statement.

It did not estimate when the pipelines might resume operations.

The three platforms deliver Mars sour crude, a grade prized by oil refiners in the US and Asia.

Shell said it was evaluating “alternative flow paths” to move the oil to shore via other pipelines.

The company has shut its Mars and Amberjack Pipelines due to a leak at the Fourchon booster station, it said.

The Fourchon Booster Station helps increase the pressure and crude oil flow to onshore storage facilities in Clovelly, Louisiana.

A representative for the Port Fourchon Commission was not available to comment on the booster station.