Taqa’s second-quarter profit jumps 63% on higher oil revenue

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, known as Taqa, reported an almost 63 per cent jump in second-quarter profit as higher oil prices drove revenue.

Net profit attributable to the equity holders for the three-month period to the end of June rose to Dh2.31 billion ($628 million), the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Total revenue during the period jumped about 10 per cent to Dh13bn, with revenue from oil and gas operations surging almost 47 per cent to Dh2.6bn.

“Taqa Group has closed the first half of 2022 with strong financial results that showcase our continued strong performance and our robust business model as a fully integrated utility champion for Abu Dhabi and beyond,” Jasim Husain Thabet, Taqa’s group chief executive and managing director, said.

“In the first six months of this year, Taqa has already made great strides in its growth strategy and in executing our ambitions for the future.”

