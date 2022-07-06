Opec secretary general Mohammad Barkindo dies aged 63, Nigerian oil official says

Mohammad Barkindo, the secretary general of oil producers group Opec, has died, the group managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum said on Wednesday.

"We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo," Mele Kyari tweeted.

Barkindo, who was 63, died at about 11pm on July 5, Mr Kyari said.

His passing is "a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community", he added.

Mr Barkindo was appointed Opec secretary general in 2016. The role lasts for three years and his tenure was renewed in 2019 until this year.

His second term was due to end this month with Kuwait's Haitham Al-Ghais, a veteran of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and Kuwait’s Opec governor from 2017 to June 2021, set to take over.

Mr Barkindo has been “instrumental in expanding Opec’s historical efforts to support sustainable oil market stability through enhanced dialogue and co-operation with many energy stakeholders, including the landmark DoC [Declaration of Co-operation] since its inception in December 2016”, Opec said in January when Mr Al-Ghais was appointed.

The DoC led to the 13 Opec member countries teaming up with major non-Opec oil producers, including Russia, to create the Opec+ super group to stabilise the global oil market.