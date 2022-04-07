IEA countries to release additional 60 million barrels of oil to tackle soaring prices

Member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed on Thursday to release an additional 60 million barrels of oil from storage to tackle soaring prices in the wake of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine.

The announcement follows last month’s action taken by IEA members where they pledged to release 62.7 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves, the Paris-based agency said.

The 31-member nations of the IEA, which include the US, the world’s largest oil consumer, most of Europe, Australia, Japan, Mexico and others will now release a total of 120 million barrels from their emergency reserves, marking the largest release in the agency’s 47-year history.

Around half of that amount will come from US reserves, included in Washington’s previously announced decision to release 180 million barrels of oil over six months.

The IEA currently holds a collective 1.5 billion barrels in strategic reserves.

The latest development comes as oil prices continued to trade higher on supply concerns and rising demand amid a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The @IEA is moving ahead with a collective oil stock release of 120 million barrels (including 60 million barrels contributed by the US as part of its overall draw from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve).



More details of specific contributions will be made public soon. — Fatih Birol (@fbirol) April 6, 2022

Oil prices, which rose 68 per cent last year amid faster-than-expected economic rebound have been extremely volatile this year, rocked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Brent is up about 30 per cent since the start of this year after falling from a 14-year high earlier this month when the benchmark nearly touched $140 per barrel.

Brent, the global benchmark for two-thirds of the world's oil, was trading at 102.17 per barrel at 1.44pm UAE time on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was at $97.28 a barrel.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has introduced a risk premium in oil prices that is likely to remain embedded in markets for months,” said Ehsan Khoman, director of emerging markets research for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at MUFG Bank.

The physical deliveries of Russian seaborne crude are set to collapse in the second quarter due to sanctions and “combined with the simultaneous deficits of depleting inventories and thinning spare capacity amid a dearth of structural under investments still miring the complex, our modelling estimates point to a materially higher oil profile over the near-term", he said.