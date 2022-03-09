UAE 'to encourage Opec' on oil output boost, says envoy to US Al Otaiba

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it favours oil production increases and will be encouraging its fellow Opec members to consider higher production levels, according to a statement from its ambassador to Washington.

“We favour production increases and will be encouraging Opec to consider higher production levels,” Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE’s ambassador to Washington, said in a statement released by the embassy.

“The UAE has been a reliable and responsible supplier of energy to global markets for more than 50 years and believes that stability in energy markets is critical to the global economy,” Mr Al Otaiba said.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading at about $121 a barrel on Wednesday. It has recently traced 14-year highs amid a wider surge in commodity prices.

Oil slid more than 7 per cent on Wednesday after reports that the UAE will call on fellow OPEC members to boost production, potentially easing some of the supply concerns caused by sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil, but major European nations did not join in, largely because those nations are more dependent on Russian oil.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has together with other producers including Russia worked to bring back 5.8 million barrels per day in production cuts over the last several months, with another 400,000 bpd due in April, to restore supply which was greatly reduced during the 2020 pandemic outbreak.

However, the group has resisted calls from the United States and allies to ramp up output as oil prices have surged to more than $120 per barrel.

The comments made by Mr Al Otaiba were welcomed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who said it was important to stabilise the global energy markets.

“I think there was just an announcement a short while ago. I'm not sure if it's something made publicly yet about Emirati support for increased production ... which I think is an important thing to stabilise global energy markets to make sure that there remains an abundant supply of energy around the world," Mr Blinken told reporters.

The US top diplomat also told reporters that the Biden administration was working closely with the UAE and Saudi Arabia efforts on deterring Iranian aggression and supporting the UN-backed efforts to end the war in Yemen.

Additional reporting from Bryant Harris.