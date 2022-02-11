Abu Dhabi’s Taqa 2021 profit more than doubles as revenue climbs on higher oil prices

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, or Taqa, as it is known, more than doubled its 2021 profit as revenue grew during the period due to higher oil prices.

Net profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent for the full year rose to about Dh6 billion ($1.63bn), from Dh2.8bn the previous year, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue from oil and gas grew 78 per cent to Dh7.4bn increasing overall group revenue 11 per cent to about Dh46bn. Capital expenditure increased 26 per cent last year to Dh4.7bn from 2020, driven by expenditure in transmission and distribution, the group’s largest business segment.

Upon approval of the financial results, the company's board proposed a final cash dividend of Dh1.2bn (1.1 fils per share). This will be the fourth and final quarterly dividend payment planned for the financial year of 2021, bringing total dividends for the year to Dh3.1bn.

"2021 showcased the financial and operational strength of Taqa ... we progressed in new areas such as green hydrogen and we achieved key milestones including the first water being produced from the Taweelah Reverse Osmosis plant – that once fully operational will be the largest of its kind in the world," said Jasim Husain Thabet, Taqa’s group chief executive and managing director.

"Internationally we also moved forward on our growth plans with signing the Tanajib cogeneration and desalination project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Saudi Aramco. We also became the partner of choice for decarbonising industries such as Adnoc’s offshore operations which we are linking to the onshore grid enabling power to come from low carbon electricity. This has laid the groundwork for 2022."

More to follow...