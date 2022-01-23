Dewa opened 16 new substations worth $790m in 2021

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority opened 16 new substations in 2021 as the state-owned company continues to invest in the emirate’s power infrastructure to meet future demand.

These include 14 132kV stations with a conversion capacity of 2,100 megavolt amperes and two 400kV stations with a conversion capacity of 4,000 megavolt amperes in Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Al Quoz 2, the utility said on Sunday.

The total cost of these stations was about Dh2.9 billion ($790 million), Dewa said.

Quote Commissioning 16 substations in 2021 is part of Dewa’s efforts to increase the capacity, efficiency and readiness of electricity transmission networks in Dubai Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive, Dewa

“We provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency … to provide a state-of-the-art integrated infrastructure in Dubai to meet the growing demand for electricity and water services as well as keep up with the sustainable development needs of Dubai,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dewa.

“Commissioning 16 substations in 2021 is part of Dewa’s efforts to increase the capacity, efficiency and readiness of electricity transmission networks in Dubai. This will meet the future needs of customers, developers and the business sector.”

Dewa plans to list on the Dubai Financial Market, becoming one of 10 state-backed companies to be floated as part of plans to boost activity on the local bourse.

Dubai plans to derive nearly three quarters of its energy needs from clean sources by 2050. The emirate is also increasing the use of sustainable transport as part of its 2030 green mobility initiative.

The utility is developing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which will have a capacity of 5,000 megawatt upon completion in 2030.

Dewa installed 222 kilometres of 400kV overhead transmission lines and 97km of 132kV ground cables to connect the substations to the main transmission network, the company said.

These stations supply Satwa, Palm Deira, Jebel Ali Industrial 1, Al Barsha First, Mirdif and Business Bay Crossing, among others, it said.

The total value of Dewa’s investments in existing and completed electricity transmission projects in 2021 reached Dh9.5bn, Mr Al Tayer said.

This included Dh2bn for 400 kV transmission projects and Dh7.5bn for 132 kV projects.

Completing these substations required more than 25 million safe working hours, Hussain Lootah, executive vice president of transmission power at Dewa, said.

Dewa currently has 321 substations of 132kV capacity, with 33 under construction, he said.