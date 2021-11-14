Tabreed’s third-quarter profit up 5.8% on higher revenue

The National Central Cooling Company, also known as Tabreed, reported a 5.8 per cent increase in its third-quarter profit on the back of higher revenue.

The total profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the three-month period ending September 30 rose to Dh154.5million ($42.06m), the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Revenue during the period jumped 8.7 per cent year-on-year to Dh595.7m.

“The company experienced rapid and exceptional growth of its portfolio during 2020 and we are now seeing a real return on investment with steady, reliable and efficient performance across our networks,” Khalid Al Marzooqi, Tabreed’s chief executive, said.

“Our shareholders appreciate this considered approach to growth and we have exciting plans for the near future, with an even more diverse array of services that will help to bolster our leading market position while adding to our environmental credentials.”

More to follow…