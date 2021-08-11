Tabreed’s second-quarter profit jumps on higher revenue

Jumana El Heloueh / Reuters

Fareed Rahman
Aug 11, 2021

The National Central Cooling company, also known as Tabreed, reported a 4 per cent increase in its second-quarter profit on the back of higher revenue.

The total profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the three month period ending June 30 rose to Dh148 million ($40.29m), the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares trade. Revenue during the period jumped 23 per cent year-on-year to Dh511.4m.

“As Tabreed has remained focused on achieving its stated objectives, revenue has continued to grow, along with its portfolio of district cooling networks,” the company said.

“Recent additions include a fourth plant in Downtown Dubai, along with additional connections to our existing concession areas. Capacity has also increased in Bahrain and Oman.”

More to follow...

Updated: August 11th 2021, 7:58 AM
