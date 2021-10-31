UAE petrol prices to rise in November

Fuel prices in the UAE will rise in November, the country's fuel price committee said on Sunday.

Petrol prices fell at the start of September after six months of increases. However, they edged higher in October and will continue to rise in November.

The new prices show an increase of about 7.5 per cent for Special 95 and Super 98, while diesel will jump 8 per cent from November 1.

The breakdown per litre is as follows:

• Super 98: Dh2.80 – up from Dh2.60 in October

• Special 95: Dh2.69 – up from Dh2.49 in October

• Diesel: Dh2.81 – up from Dh2.51 in October

Petrol prices in the UAE were liberalised in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market.

However, they were frozen by the Fuel Price Committee last year after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. They then started to adjust again in March to reflect the market movement.