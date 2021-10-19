Nuclear power set to dominate Britain’s net zero strategy

The British government is poised to deliver its net zero plan with nuclear power taking centre stage alongside aggressive sector-specific carbon emission reduction targets as the country strives to meet its climate change ambitions.

The government’s Net Zero Strategy, set to outline how the UK will meet its goal of lowering carbon emissions, was expected to be unveiled by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng earlier this week.

However, following the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess on Friday, it was put back to today, while a Treasury assessment of the full cost of reaching the 2050 goal was also delayed.

Britain’s fuel shortage and the wider energy crisis in Europe have highlighted the shortcomings of over-reliance on fossil fuels in recent weeks, helping to hasten the adoption of clean, renewable energy generation.

However, a row between the Treasury and No 10 over the cost of the climate change agenda is threatening to overshadow the long-awaited green plan.

The documents show a split in the Cabinet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Kwarteng and Michael Gove, who is responsible for housing, recognising the benefits of strong climate action while Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is opposed to government intervention.

When the documents are published, nuclear power is expected to be at the heart of the green strategy, with a large-scale nuclear project set to be approved within years to boost energy security and create thousands of jobs.

The Sizewell C site, a nuclear power plant being endorsed by EDF Energy for Suffolk in eastern England, is widely tipped to receive government funding to help the UK meet those ambitions.

This will complement EDF’s Hinkley Point C which is due to be finished in 2026.

The creation of a “regulated asset base” model will be crucial to delivering future large atomic power stations. Under the plan, households will be charged for the cost of a plant via an energy levy long before it begins generating electricity.

Ministers are also backing smaller modular reactors, or SMRs, which are being developed by a consortium led by Rolls-Royce.

Supporters of SMRs say these could be built in factories and have lower costs and risks than large atomic plants, with expectations the government will approve them to ensure the UK hits the target of zero-carbon electricity by 2015.

Other expectations from the government documents include carbon emission reduction targets for 2035 for sectors such as power, industry, transport, fuel supply and hydrogen.

These include an 80 per cent to 85 per cent reduction in carbon emissions for the power sector, a 47 per cent to 59 per cent cut for the transport industry and a 63 per cent to 76 per cent reduction for industry.

Heat and buildings must cut carbon emissions by 47 per cent to 62 per cent, a figure that reflects the level of behavioural change needed among consumers to adapt to a low-carbon future, as well as the cost of transforming millions of homes across the UK.

Since the launch of the Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, the UK has secured:



▪️ Almost £6 billion in foreign investment in green projects

▪️ 56,000 high-quality green jobs in clean industries



→ https://t.co/q822M0JbZi #BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/u7LQICNCXZ — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 15, 2021

While the government previously outlined its major climate commitments, including achieving net zero by 2050 and reducing emissions overall by 78 per cent in 2035 when compared to 1990 levels, this is the first time it will lay out a sector-by-sector breakdown.

On Monday, the government banned the sale of new gas boilers by 2035, with grants of £5,000 offered to British households to replace their gas boilers with a low-carbon heat pumps to help cut emissions from homes.

Switching to low-carbon heating will reduce the UK’s dependency on fossil fuels and exposure to global price surges in gas, ministers said. The move will also support up to 240,000 jobs across the UK by 2035, they said.

This falls in line with Mr Johnson’s pledge earlier this month to produce "clean power" by 2035.

Meanwhile, the UK has also received criticism of its Cop26 planning, with participants complaining about the high cost of renting pavilions for meeting and panel discussions at the event.

Some say the cost is 20 per cent higher than Cop25 in Madrid in 2019.

There are also public order concerns with up to 150,000 protesters expected to take to Glasgow’s streets during the crucial climate talks, which will strain local policing.