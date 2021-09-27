Moody’s assigns debut rating to Abu Dhabi’s Masdar

Moody's Investors Service rated renewable energy company Masdar A2 with a stable outlook, marking the first time that the Abu Dhabi company was assigned a rating by the global agency.

The rating of Masdar, which is a subsidiary wholly owned by Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, reflects the company's standalone credit quality that has characteristics of a low-Baa credit profile, Moody’s said on Monday.

“Masdar’s rating benefits from a conservative financial strategy and risk management, which are key governance considerations, including the absence of debt at the holding company level. This is balanced by its reliance on cash flow from associated companies that it does not fully control or that have significant debt of their own,” the ratings agency said.

Moody’s expects Mamoura and the Abu Dhabi government to provide further support to Masdar, if required, to maintain Masdar's credit quality.

Masdar is aiming to strengthen the UAE’s position as one of the world’s leading exponents of green energy, knowledge-sharing and collaboration to accelerate sustainable development across the world. The clean energy company currently operates in more than 30 countries with a total investment of about $19.9 billion.

The company’s diversification across clean energy and real estate along with its "attractive product offering" have also contributed to its ratings, Moody’s said.

“Masdar’s rating is supported by its long track record as a developer and owner of renewable generation assets, the good geographic position and attractive product offering of Masdar City and its strong portfolio of tenants,” the rating agency said.

Moody's said it provided a stable outlook to Masdar, expecting it will “maintain prudent leverage at its subsidiaries and investments, with no material increase in financial obligations at the holding company level”.

Masdar's operations are also expected to benefit from the countries' efforts to decarbonise.

“The growing demand for renewable electricity to achieve national targets and international commitments enables the company to secure subsidies, offtake agreements and financing on commercially attractive terms,” Moody's said.

Masdar plans to double its renewable energy capacity in the next five years from current levels, with a sizeable part of its growth to come from South-East and Central Asia.

The Abu Dhabi company is looking to develop new projects in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Taiwan, and is bullish on new opportunities in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Armenia.